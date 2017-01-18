Lake Lenore Lions Derby Set for Saturday

The 8th annual Lake Lenore Lions ice fishing derby is slated for this Saturday at Lung's Beach.

The catch and release tournament for walleye, pike and perch has drawn anglers from across the province and other provinces.

Last year over 400 people entered on a bitterly cold day, this year with an expected high of minus four degrees with snow many more anglers are expected to try their luck.

"We're kind of looking forward to it this year," one of the organizers Tim Prodahl beamed late last week. "We've had a little bit of tough luck here in the years past with cold weather but it's absolutely amazing that 425 people would show up last year on such a date. In light of the forecast it looks like we're going to be having a few more."

A couple of reasons are factors in the success of the derby, one is shacks and electronics are allowed plus the prizes are top notch. There is over $10,000 in cash and prizes plus a guaranteed 50/50 jackpot of $1,000.

"One of the things that we hear over and over again is that people like the way it's run so I guess it's a testament to everyone that helps," Prodahl added. "That's 40 to 50 people that we need, we're just happy everyone is pleased and the numbers keep coming."

There is early registration which will save you $10 per hole, it's $40 if you sign up ahead of time, $50 if you do day of.

Prodahl says they do appreciate the people that do give the heads up.

"Pre-registration is great, it gives us a chance to get a tally of numbers, it gives us a chance to get everybody's information package put together ahead of time so when they drive up it's just give your name, here's your package and away you go."

To sign up or learn more call Allan Silzer at 306.368.2338.

You can also hear more from Prodahl below in his interview with Bolt FM's Clark Stork.