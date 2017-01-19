BID Expecting Busy 2017

The downtown Business Improvement District in Humboldt succeeded with a number of initiatives last year with more plans in place going forward into 2017.

With the City of Humboldt being accredited within the province's Main Street program last year the BID was able to hire a part-time coordinator, that's Erin Standish. She pointed to a "fair-weather" Streetfest event as their highlight plus the installation of the vintage street signs you now see in the downtown core.

They also put forth a questionnaire to business owners asking them what the BID can do to help increase the traffic to Humboldt's core.

Standish says they are now going to get to work hopefully putting some of those in place.

"We're going to be able to come back to those people who were consulted with an actual hands on hard copy document with some ideas for public ground space, streetscape and design guidelines that will go through out the entire downtown."

Fortunately for the non-profit group they aren't starting from scratch, Standish explains that most people are happy with the amenities of Main Street and beyond minus a few small complaints. Now it's about making it even more inviting.

"A lot of people have said a lot of really great things about the downtown, one of the common comments is that, well it is pretty good as it is. One of the things that we definitely want to look at is creating a few more public spaces where people can be downtown eating, drinking, visiting with their friends."

She expanded on that notion saying a key to better business and experiences is time spent.

"One of the things that we heard a lot was the vibe downtown and creating little things that can make a big difference. As someone's walking down the street whether it's music, food, entertainiers, public art, there's different things happening through out the region that draw people here and keep them here a little bit longer."

They are hoping to receive some "facade grants" that could possibly help with store front upgrades plus they will be launching their own BID website later this winter.

"The board's goal is to create downtown Humboldt as a destination," Standish concluded.

You can hear more from Standish below in her interview with Bolt FM's Clark Stork.