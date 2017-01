More trouble for cabin owners in Greenwater Provincial Park.

The RCMP from Greenwater say somebody broke into two cabins sometime between January 1st and 15th.

Although not much appears to be swiped in either incident one cabin did receive damage to it's crawl space.

The cupboards were ransacked through in the other cabin.

The police continue to investigate, if you can assist them with any information call your nearest RCMP detachment or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).