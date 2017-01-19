"The Society" Taking Submissions of Work

A call for submissions for "The Society " is now underway.

"The Society," a collection of artwork and written work that is published every year at St. Peter's College in Muenster.

Dr. Barb Langhorst is the Academics Program Manager at St. Peter's College.

She explains some of the guidelines.

"We're looking for pieces that are shorter than 1500 words, non-fiction, fiction, poetry, usually the poetry is quite a bit shorter, also images that can be art work that you've taken a digital image of, or photography."

Dr. Langhorst talks about some of the guests that will be featured in the launch party, which will take place on March 27th.

"A long time friend of St. Peter's named Kimmy Beach, who has read out here various times, she comes out here on retreats regularily. She's launching her first novella, and she's from Red Deer, Alberta. Our other guest is from Toronto, it's Martha Bailie. She's been recognized internationally for her novels."

Dr. Langhorst says community support is always encouraged.

"We really enjoy it when the community comes out. I think last year we had 72 people attend the launch of 'The Society,' we have had as many as 100, and we're always ready to set up more chairs. Everyone should come out and join us, it's usually a good evening. We have some of the contributors read at the end after the famous guests. So if you're in 'The Society' and you'd like to read your piece, get up there and sign in as soon as you get to the reading."

Deadline for submissions is January 30th.

Hear more from Dr. Barb Langhorst as she spoke with Bolt FM's Sarah Miller here: