Kelly Block Makes New Year Tour

Member of Parliament for the Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek riding Kelly Block is making her New Year tour across East Central Saskatchewan.

Block made stops in Wakaw and Cudworth on Tuesday as well as Bruno, Muenster and Lake Lenore Thursday.

She talks about what makes it important for her to do.

"It's something that I have done ever since I have become a Member of Parliament. When you represent a large rural area, it's important to connect with communities and this is one of the opportunities we have to do that; when I'm home in the riding for an extended period of time."

Block describes what people are talking about during her visit.

"The themes that are emerging would be the Carbon Tax. I have heard some of the ethical issues concerning our Federal Government that have been in the news, but then you hear things that are specific to a community like Muenster, who are experiencing some growth and some of the challenges from that."

Many people brought up the potential carbon tax that appears to be on the way.

Block says her parties stance on the matter continues to be the same.

"We have a very strong regional caucus in all of the Members of Parliament that are part of the opposition and we are opposed and we think very clear as opposition that we oppose the implementation of the carbon tax. So we stand fully behind Premier Wall in that position."

Her tour wraps up Friday in the northern portion of the riding.

Hear more from Kelly Block as she spoke with Bolt FM's Clark Stork here: