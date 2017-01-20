Broncos Mourn Passing of Dashko

The Humboldt Broncos are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Okotoks product Volodymyr Dashko played two years with the green and gold from 2006 through the 2008 seasons helping them capture back to back Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League championships and of course the RBC Cup in his last game with Humboldt.

Dashko passed away in Vancouver on January 16th at the age of 29.

For any Bronco fans wanting to leave remarks for the family can find a link to his tribute wall here.

Broncos Assistant Coach Brayden Klimosko, who won a national title with Dashko will speak about him Friday night on the post game show following their game in Estevan.

The pre-game show is 7:15, face-off is 7:30.