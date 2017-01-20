Dead Moose Near St. Brieux Has Conservation Officers Attention

Although the numbers don't appear to be increasing, there are a number of poaching cases listed now on Sasktip.com.

On January 7th, conservation officers were called to field four kilometres north of St. Brieux on the west side of Highway 368 where they located a bull moose that had been shot, killed and left to rot.

Rich Hildebran is a C.O. based in Prince Albert, he explains how the public can help if they feel they see any illegal hunting, trapping or fishing.

"We do have our turn 'Turn in Poacher' line which is 1-800-667-7561 or if on a Sasktel cell phone you can hit *5555, that phone line is answered 24 hours a day and people can also do it online."

The top five cases on the Sasktip website involve moose being poached, which is something Hildebran says they take very seriously, among other unlawful acts against wildlife.

"It's always concerning, our officers will investigate those things through out the province. We urge the public to call our TIP line when they see these types of things. We really do rely on the public's help."

Hildebran says moose do seem to be victimized more often of late, he said dwindling deer numbers are a reason for that.

