St. Augustine Playground Committee Receives Donation from Discovery Ford

The St. Augustine Playground project has inched closer to their fundraising goal thanks to the donation of funds from Discover Ford.

Discovery Ford held a puck toss during an intermission during the Humboldt Broncos last game of 2016, and were able to donate a significant amount of money to the cause.

Cal Thiesen is the Principal of St. Augustine School.

He talks about how the community is coming together to help the cause.

"I think through this whole process that we've been doing, fundraising now for the passed two or three years, the community support has been really good, so it just continues."

Thiesen explains just how close the committee is to their goal.

"I guess we don't know exactly because we're still in the process of determining what some of the things are going to cost. For example, the shaping, the landscaping, cement work, some of those things. I would say that we are more than three-quarters (of the) way towards our goal, so we're almost there."

Thiesen describes the state of the current play structure.

"The one we have now is passed its time already, so we're really in need of a new playground structure just to meet all of the safety requirements and so on, and something that the kids can use and enjoy."

Equipment for the playground has been ordered, and demolition of the old playground will begin late spring.

Hear more from Cal Thiesen here: