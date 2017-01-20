HDHF Receives Donation from WFG in LeRoy

Humboldt District Hospital Foundation has received a donation from Western Financial Group out of LeRoy.

The $5,000 donation will help the Foundation purchase a Horizon Clip Applier, which clamps larger vessels during laporoscopic procedures.

Derra Froess is the Branch Manager for WFG in LeRoy.

She explains where the funds come from.

"Every spring we do a Western Communities Foundation "Support the Cause" walk, and what we do is we get members of the community to donate and come join us on a walk, and in that we fund raise."

Funds also came from a successful grant application to Western Communities Foundation.

Froess describes where the idea to donate to HDHF came from.

"It was something that the whole staff had a meeting to discuss, and just because the Hospital is something that everybody uses, everybody that we know benefits from this hospital. We wanted to give a little bit back to them because we know that they work hard."

Lorrie Bunko is the Executive Director for the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation.

She talks about the importance of receiving funds from outside of Humboldt.

"We focus on the Humboldt district, so even though our office is in the Hospital in Humboldt, we still view ourselves as a District Organization. The whole District is one for us, so we are very excited when we get these kinds of donations, they are a huge help."

The Humboldt District Hospital Foundation thanks WFG for the donation.

