Man Curling Across Canada Making Stop in Humboldt

A New Brunswick man who aims to Curl 150 games in 150 rinks is taking his tour to Humboldt Curling Club.

Rob Swan has already made stops across the Province, but plans to make a stop in Humboldt on Sunday afternoon.

He talks about what makes Curling an intriguing sport for him.

"There's little rocks, which is the kids 5 years old. But we have leagues for Seniors, we've got stick leagues for people that can't get down to the hack. Everybody in this country is available to curl. Not one person can't get out there. That's more or less what I'm trying to push, that this sport, unlike any other, is available to everyone in this country."

Swan describes what normally happens when he makes a stop on his tour.

"Before and after the game, I try and sit down and socialize with the Curlers, answer any questions they have, and I've got probably 6,000 pictures on my phone of different Curling facilities that I have visited that I'll be more than happy to show them."

Those wanting to watch the game can do so starting at 2 o'clock over at the Humboldt Curling Club.

Hear more from Rob Swan as he spoke with Bolt FM's Ron Quaroni here: