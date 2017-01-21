Sask Water Announces Increase in Rates

Some areas of East Central Saskatchewan will be paying a little more for their water in 2017.

Sask Water announced on Wednesday a two year rate adjustment for customers receiving potable and non-potable water.

The increase is caused by an increase in rates from water sources such as the City of Saskatoon, as well as to keep pace with rising operational costs and infrastructure management.

Rate adjustments vary by system and take effect in May of 2017 and 2018.

The average increase per individual household is $7.32 per month in 2017 and $7.53 in 2018.

The following communities will see an increase in rates in both 2017 and 2018:

Aberdeen

2017: 9.5%

2018: 9.25%

Allan

2017: 9.5%

2018: 9.25%

Bradwell

2017: 9.5%

2018: 9.25%

Clavet

2017: 9.5%

2018: 9.25%

Guernsey

2017: 2%

2018: 2%

RM of Colonsay

2017: 2%

2018: 2%

Lanigan

2017: 2%

2018: 2%

Viscount

2017: 2%

2018: 2%