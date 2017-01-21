Bowl For Kids Sake Entering 36th Year

The Humboldt Big Brothers Big Sisters are getting set for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

The Bowl for Kids Sake Fundraiser is entering it's 36th year this year.

Stacy Poss is a Development Coordinator for Humboldt Big Brothers Big Sisters.

She talks about the the importance of the fundraiser.

"Bowl for Kids Sake is our premiere fundraiser but it really is an opportunity for the community to come out and have some fun, including businesses. It's a way to develop teams and support an awesome organization within Humboldt and area."

Every year BBBS chooses a different theme, Poss explains this years will have a tropical feel.

"We're hoping everybody comes in their vacation gear. South 20 is donating a couple of lit up palm trees, and we're really going to go all out this year on decorating. We're going to have a photo booth, limbo contest, and just anticipating lots of fun."

Poss says if you don't have a team, you can still support the cause.

"We've started an online fundraising site through Canada Helps. We do have a link that will be up on discoverhumboldt.com, as well as our website, and if you need any more information, just contact Big Brothers Big Sisters and we will send that out to you."

You can register a team for the event by calling Kemway Lanes at 682-2344.

For more information on the event check out BBBS Facebook page.

The Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser runs from February 6th to 12th.

Spots for teams are filling up fast.

Hear more from Stacy Poss as she spoke with Bolt FM's Sarah Miller here: